Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,114. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

