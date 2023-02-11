Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

CTAGF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Capita has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.