Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $31.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

