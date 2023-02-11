Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.