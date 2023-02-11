Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CALA opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $451,327.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

