C2X Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. C2X has a market cap of $49.33 million and approximately $1,510.33 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, C2X has traded 96% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

