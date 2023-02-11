Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Bumble Price Performance
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
