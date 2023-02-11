Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.