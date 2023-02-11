Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. 151,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 39,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Trading Down 26.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 97.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

