Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAGOF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

