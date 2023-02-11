Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT at $21.16

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

