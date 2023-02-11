BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,416. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO opened at $11.41 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

