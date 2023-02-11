BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.19.

BP opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -225.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

