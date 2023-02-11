BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.82, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,919 shares of company stock worth $8,388,124 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $39,518,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,887,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $25,866,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

