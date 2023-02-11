Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 13,348 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.