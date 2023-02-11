Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 422.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.