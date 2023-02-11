BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

