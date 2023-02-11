BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in BorgWarner by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

