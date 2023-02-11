Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 56,880 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boot Barn Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.33.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.