Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 56,880 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.