Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

