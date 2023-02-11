BMO Capital Markets Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $71.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

