BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BM Technologies Price Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

