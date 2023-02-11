BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 80,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

