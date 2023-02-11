BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 45,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
