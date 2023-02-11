BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 45,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

