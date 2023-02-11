Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $223.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $125.07 or 0.00575873 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00187672 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00049277 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,308,512 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.