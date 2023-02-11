BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops One Day Volume of $45.98 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,737.63 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $146.88 million and approximately $45.98 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,682.59615274 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,588,525.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

