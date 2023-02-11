BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 1.4%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 40,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 55,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 210.40% and a negative return on equity of 326.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

About BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

