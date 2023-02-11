BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 1.4%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 40,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 55,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
BIMI International Medical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 210.40% and a negative return on equity of 326.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical
About BIMI International Medical
BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.
