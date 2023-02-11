Berenberg Bank Boosts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 195

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBBF. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 180 ($2.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

