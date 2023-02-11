Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $290.55 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $290.55 million and $2.29 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.