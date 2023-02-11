Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.94 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE BDC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 18.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

