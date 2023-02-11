Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €58.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €39.72 ($42.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €63.84 ($68.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

