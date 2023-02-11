BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.