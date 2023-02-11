Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,132. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

