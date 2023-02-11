Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Achieves $405.91 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $405.91 million and $29.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,845,201 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
