Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 34.76%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

