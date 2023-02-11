BarnBridge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.70 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00019270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and $3.30 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,834,488 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

