Barclays Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $58.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.85 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capri by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 176,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

