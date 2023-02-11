Barclays Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

