Barclays Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $17.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

