Barclays Begins Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

