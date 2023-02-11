Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,427,340 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,427,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.49% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $288,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 366,441 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 116.3% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

