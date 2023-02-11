Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $785,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $120.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.