Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Accenture were worth $363,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average of $282.48. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

