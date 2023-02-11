Bank of America Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 341.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after buying an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $20,003,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Further Reading

