Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

