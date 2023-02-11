BakeryToken (BAKE) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $8.32 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

