Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 6th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 3.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $174,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

