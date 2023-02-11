AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

