Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 29,454 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 41,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.