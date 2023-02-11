Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 116,674 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,674 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $55,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:LYV opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.