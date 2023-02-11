Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 65,088 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.7 %

ENSG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,901 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.